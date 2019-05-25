Bernie Sanders holds first home state rally of 2020 campaign

Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders held his first home state rally of his 2020 campaign on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in front of the Statehouse in Montpelier, VT. AP Photo

Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders has held his first home state rally of his 2020 campaign, telling a large crowd on the Vermont Statehouse lawn that his ideas that seemed radical to some in the last presidential election — such as health care for all and raising the minimum wage — are not so radical today.

Sanders told the crowd on Saturday that this is a pivotal moment in American history.

He said the 1% in this country have enormous wealth and power but 99% is a lot bigger.

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch and Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream co-founder Ben Cohen on Saturday touted Sanders' achievements in the state where the independent senator got his political start and praised his consistent message.