Police: 1 dead, 9 wounded when gun violence erupts at party

Authorities say 10 people have been shot - one fatally - when gun violence erupted at a holiday weekend party in Virginia.

Chesapeake Police Department spokesman Leo Kosinski said via email that the total number of people shot was 10 and that one of those victims has died. Few other details were released.

Police were called to the Chesapeake neighborhood of Holly Cove just before 10 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of traffic congestion and people refusing to move vehicles.

WAVY.com has quoted a spokesperson with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as saying that that facility was treating eight patients with gunshot wounds, all male.

Investigators have not released any suspect information. They say tipsters could receive a cash award if their information leads to an arrest.