The Latest: Alabama inmate executed for killing preacher

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Christopher Lee Price. A federal appeals court is refusing to block Alabama's bid to execute, Price, who is convicted of killing a country preacher with a sword. The 11th U.S. Circuit of Appeals on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, refused a stay requested by 46-year-old Price. He's set to die by lethal injection Thursday night. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File) AP

The Latest on the scheduled execution of an Alabama inmate (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

A man convicted of using a sword and knife to kill a country preacher during a robbery has been executed in Alabama, weeks after he was initially scheduled to die.

Christopher Lee Price was killed by lethal injection on Thursday night.

The 46-year-old Price was nearly put to death in April before an execution warrant expired. He had sought a stay from the U.S. Supreme Court based on a challenge to Alabama's method of using three drugs during lethal injections.

Price was convicted of killing Bill Lynn, a Church of Christ minister in rural Fayette County, on Dec. 22, 1991. Lynn's wife testified she looked out a window and saw someone dressed in black holding a sword above her husband's head.

Price becomes the second Alabama inmate executed in two weeks.

___

6:35 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to block the execution of an Alabama inmate.

The decision means the state can proceed with the execution of 46-year-old Christopher Lee Price. But the execution is being temporarily delayed anyway.

Prison spokesman Bob Horton says officers are taking longer than expected to prepare 46-year-old Christopher Lee Price for a lethal injection on Thursday night.

The preparation includes strapping the inmate to a gurney and inserting a needle into one of his arms for the delivery of three chemicals.

Price was condemned for the 1991 slaying of a pastor.

___

5:15 p.m.

An Alabama inmate set to die for a 1991 slaying has apologized to the victim's relatives hours before his scheduled execution.

A lawyer for Christopher Lee Price, Aaron Katz, released a statement from Price saying he was "so terribly sorry" for killing minister Bill Lynn. The statement ends with: "Nobody deserves that."

The 46-year-old Price was convicted of using a sword and knife to kill Lynn during a robbery. Another man who pleaded guilty in the slaying is serving a life sentence.

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering Price's request for a delay, but the state is asking to proceed with the execution.

Officials say relatives of both Price and Lynn plan to witness his lethal injection, but they will be inside separate viewing rooms at Holman Prison.

___

5 p.m.

An Alabama death row inmate is visiting with relatives hours before his scheduled execution.

Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton says 46-year-old Christopher Lee Price was visited by his wife, uncle and an attorney before he was scheduled to receive a lethal injection at Holman prison on Thursday night.

Horton says those three plan to witness the execution, plus two cousins of Price.

Relatives of Price's victim, Church of Christ pastor Bill Lynn, also plan to attend. Their relationship to Lynn wasn't disclosed.

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a stay request from Price, who was nearly executed last month before the execution warrant expired. The state is asking the court to let the execution go forward.

Horton says Price requested a final meal of four pints of ice cream.

___

12:05 p.m.

The state of Alabama is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to let it proceed with an execution scheduled for Thursday night.

State attorneys argue in court papers that Christopher Lee Price is bringing up issues that have already been decided as he tries to block his lethal injection.

Price narrowly missed being executed last month before the death warrant expired amid court reviews. The state says what it calls "delay tactics" shouldn't be rewarded again.

The 46-year-old Price was convicted of using a sword and knife to kill minister Bill Lynn during a 1991 Christmastime robbery.

___

7:45 a.m.

An Alabama inmate is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution set for Thursday night.

Attorneys for Christopher Lee Price are seeking a stay by arguing that his federal lawsuit challenging Alabama's lethal injection method is set for trial on June 10.

They say the trial should be allowed to happen and would probably end in Price's favor.

The state contends Price is raising issues that have already been decided, and lower courts have refused to postpone the execution.

The 46-year-old Price was convicted of using a sword and knife to kill country preacher Bill Lynn during a 1991 Christmastime robbery.

Price would become the second inmate put to death in Alabama in two weeks.

___

12:15 a.m.

A man who was nearly put to death before an execution warrant expired last month is again set to die by lethal injection in Alabama.

The execution of 46-year-old Christopher Lee Price is scheduled for Thursday night.

He was convicted of using a sword and knife to kill a country preacher during a Christmastime robbery almost three decades ago.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused a stay on Wednesday for Price, who is challenging the state's method of using three drugs during lethal injections. He could again ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

Price was convicted of killing of Bill Lynn, a Church of Christ minister in rural Fayette County, on Dec. 22, 1991.

Price would become the second Alabama inmate executed in two weeks.