Georgia sheriff charged with battery, abusing elderly man

Authorities say a Georgia sheriff has been arrested on charges that he injured an elderly man in an incident outside the sheriff's office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Bacon County Sheriff Mark Cothren is charged with battery, elder abuse and violating his oath of office. The agency said in a news release that local prosecutors a week ago asked it to investigate allegations that Cothren had assaulted a 75-year-old man. No further details were given.

District Attorney George Barnhill and GBI agent Mark Pro didn't immediately return phone messages Thursday. The sheriff's office said Cothren wasn't at work.

A sergeant who answered the phone at the Bacon County jail refused a request for Cothren's booking photo.

Cothren was elected sheriff in rural Bacon County in 2016.