Police raid Australian public broadcaster over Afghan leak

In this image made from video, Australia's Federal Police, top, enter the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the national public broadcaster, during a raid on their offices in Sydney, Australia. The Federal Police raided the offices in connection to a 2017 story based on leaked military documents that indicated the country’s military forces were being investigated for some of their actions in Afghanistan. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP) AP

Australia's Federal Police have raided the offices of the national public broadcaster in connection to a 2017 story based on leaked military documents that indicated the country's military forces were being investigated for some of their actions in Afghanistan.

Police said they executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Sydney offices of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation based on a 2-year-old complaint by the then secretary of defense that the broadcaster published classified material.

Australian law forbids officials from disclosing secret information, and the police warrant was based on a law enacted in 1914.

ABC described the raid as a "serious development" relating to the freedom of the press. It was the second such raid against a media company in two days.

ABC is a client of The Associated Press.