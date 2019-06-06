The Latest: Trump says D-Day vets among ‘greatest Americans’

President Donald Trump speaks before he departs Shannon Airport, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Shannon, Ireland. AP Photo

The Latest on Trump attending D-Day commemorations (all times local):

12:22 p.m.

President Donald Trump is praising the veterans of D-Day, saying they are "among the very greatest Americans who will ever live."

Trump is speaking in France at the Normandy American Cemetery near Omaha Beach where the Americans landed on June 6, 1944.

Trump said that on that day — 75 years ago — 10,000 men sacrificed their lives not only for their fellow troops and their countries, but for the "survival of liberty."

Trump says the ground the allied forces captured during the invasion "won back this ground for civilization."

10:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump has greeted World War II veterans, some covered with blankets against the chill, as he prepared to participate in a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Trump has gathered with other world leaders at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, to honor those who died and participated in the battle that turned the course of the war.

He greeted the veterans with handshakes before taking his place on stage next to his wife, first lady Melania Trump.

According to speech excerpts released by the White House, Trump will laud the 130,000 service members who participated in the invasion as the "citizens of free and independent nations, united by their duty to their compatriots and to millions yet unborn."

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in France to participate in the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The president will speak at Normandy American Cemetery on Thursday, but his mind was also on political issues back in the U.S. as he departed Ireland for the memorial service.

Trump is warning Mexico "that they have to step up to the plate — and perhaps they will" to avoid tariffs that he plans to impose if its neighbor to the south doesn't stem the flow of migrants coming into the United States.

He is also defending the use of tariffs in a bid to generate policy changes by other nations, saying that critics in the U.S. Senate have no idea what they're talking about when it comes to tariffs.

8:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump will tell those commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday that American and allied forces who stormed the beaches of Normandy "won back this ground for civilization."

Trump is gathering with other world leaders at The Normandy American Cemetery to honor those who died and participated in the battle that turned the course of the war.

In excerpts from the speech he will deliver, Trump will describe the 130,000 service members who participated in the invasion as the "citizens of free and independent nations, united by their duty to their compatriots and to millions yet unborn."

He will also assure allies that "our bond is unbreakable."

Trump says of the service members who participated in D-Day that their exceptional might came from an exceptional spirit.

5:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is joining other world leaders on the beaches of Normandy, France, paying tribute to the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion and the few surviving veterans of the battle that changed the course of World War II.

It is another moment for Trump to praise alliances and military service, on the heels of defending his decision not to serve in Vietnam.

Trump is expected to give a speech while touring the beaches and an American military cemetery in France.

At a moving ceremony Wednesday in Portsmouth, England, from which the 1944 invasion was launched, Trump recited some of the prayer that President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered to a worried nation just getting word of the fighting.