Crane collapses on Dallas apartment building, injuring some

Officials respond to the scene after a crane collapsed into Elan City Lights apartments amid severe thunderstorms, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Dallas. Injuries were reported Sunday afternoon when storms pummeled parts of North Texas. Shaban Athuman

At least two people have been hospitalized after a crane collapsed on an apartment building in Dallas amid severe thunderstorms.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans told the Dallas Morning News that the crane fell into a downtown apartment building Sunday afternoon as strong winds, heavy rain and hail battered parts of North Texas. Evans initially said two people were taken to a hospital but later said the total number of people injured and hospitalized is unknown, according to the paper.

The names and conditions of those injured were not immediately available.

Video footage shows that downed crane ripped a large gash into the side of the building. It also damaged an adjacent parking garage and some of the vehicles in it.

The crane fell after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area until 7 p.m. Sunday, warning of heavy rain, damaging gusts and large hail. The agency also issued a flood advisory for parts of the region until 5 p.m.

The weather service says winds could exceed 70 miles per hour. At Dallas Love Field airport, WFAA-TV reports gusts damaged a hangar door and part of the roof at a Southwest Airlines maintenance facility.