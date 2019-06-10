Judge orders jury to deliberate more in border activist case

A federal judge in Tucson has ordered a jury to continue deliberations in the trial against an Arizona border activist charged with harboring immigrants who are in the country illegally.

The jury told the court Monday afternoon that it couldn't come to a consensus on the three charges against 36-year-old Scott Warren, who says he was fulfilling his duty as a humanitarian when he helped two migrant men with food, shelter and medical care before his 2018 arrest by the Border Patrol.

Warren is a member of No More Deaths, a border aid group that says its work is increasingly under attack since President Donald Trump took office.

Prosecutors say Warren helped the men hide from border agents and that they never really needed care.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Deliberations will continue Tuesday morning.