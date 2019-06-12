Germany arrests Kosovo man accused of supporting IS group

German authorities have arrested a Kosovo national accused of supporting the Islamic State group by transferring thousands of euros to a fighter and a would-be recruit.

The federal prosecutor's office said the 31-year-old man, identified only as Hassan Rejan B. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested Wednesday in the Pinneberg area, near Hamburg.

He is suspected of 15 counts of supporting IS and 11 of violating German export laws.

Prosecutors allege that the man made 11 transfers in 2016 and 2017 to an IS fighter in Syria. They say that, in 2015, he also transferred money to a man from North Macedonia who wanted to join IS in Syria. In all, they say he transferred about 15,000 euros ($17,000), in most cases as a go-between.