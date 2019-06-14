The Latest: Kansas court OKs school aid law; case still open

The Latest on the Kansas Supreme Court's newest ruling in a protracted lawsuit over funding for public schools (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

The Kansas Supreme Court has approved an increase in spending on public schools that the Democratic governor pushed through the Republican-controlled Legislature.

But the high court declined in its ruling Friday to close the protracted education funding lawsuit that prompted the decision.

The school finance law boosted funding roughly $90 million a year.

The court declared the new money is sufficient under the Kansas Constitution but said it was keeping the underlying lawsuit open to ensure that the state keeps its funding promises.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly had hoped the Supreme Court would end the lawsuit. Four local school districts sued in 2010.

The districts' attorneys argued the new law would not provide enough new money after the 2019-20 school year. Education funding tops $4 billion a year.

5:55 a.m.

The Kansas Supreme Court is preparing to rule again on whether the state is providing enough money to its public schools under a new education funding law.

The high court planned to issue its latest decision Friday in a lawsuit filed by four local school districts in 2010. The justices have ruled six times in less than six years that funding isn't sufficient under the Kansas Constitution.

A law enacted in April will increase the state's education funding by roughly $90 million a year. Kansas spends more than $4 billion a year on its public schools, or about $1 billion more than it did during the 2013-14 school year.

The school districts argue that the increase will not be enough after the 2019-20 school year.