Cat filter appears during Pakistani official’s briefing

It was a mistake that had some people in Pakistan scratching their whiskers.

A regional minister was giving a briefing that was live-streamed on social media last week when viewers noticed officials appeared as cats. Someone had left a cat filter on.

Social media was quick to pounce on the image .

In a statement posted on Twitter, the ruling party's social media team wrote after investigating it determined "human error" by a hard working volunteer caused the mistake. The team said the cat filter was removed "within a few minutes."

The team says actions have been taken to prevent "such an incident" in the future.