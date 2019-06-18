The Latest: FIFA will cooperate with soccer investigations

Police officers guard the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police headquarters in Nanterre, outside Paris,Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Former UEFA president Michel Platini has been arrested in relation to a corruption probe into the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, a judicial official said Tuesday. AP Photo

The Latest on the French investigation involving Michel Platini (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

FIFA says it is committed to cooperating with investigations following the arrest of former UEFA president Michel Platini in France in relation to a corruption probe into the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

FIFA says it is aware of reports concerning Platini but does not have the details of the French investigation.

As UEFA president, Platini was also a FIFA vice president and had a vote on World Cup hosts.

FIFA says it "reiterates its full commitment to cooperating with the authorities in any given country of the world where investigations are taking place in connection with football activities."

11 a.m.

A judicial official in France says former UEFA president Michel Platini has been arrested in relation to a corruption probe into the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

Confirming a report by online news publication Mediapart, the official says Platini was taken into custody on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the awarding of the tournament. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Platini, a former France soccer great, was being detained at the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police outside Paris.

This story has been corrected to delete a reference to FIFA being "concerned" about Platini's arrest.