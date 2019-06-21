Cyprus court sets trial for confessed serial killer

A Cypriot court says an army captain who has confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls will stand trial next week.

A district court judge said Friday the 35 year-old suspect will remain in custody until his trial before a criminal court on Monday.

The suspect, believed to be Cyprus' first serial killer, faces premeditated murder and kidnapping charges in the killings of a Romanian woman and her daughter, three Filipino women and the daughter of one of them, and a Nepalese woman.

Police have recovered the bodies of all the victims after the suspect directed them to his disposal sites, including a toxic lake.

The case has shocked this east Mediterranean island nation and led to the justice minister and police chief losing their jobs.