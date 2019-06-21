Texas officer killed in exchange of gunfire with suspect

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A Texas police officer has been shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with a man whose mother notified police after her son fired at her car.

Mission police Chief Robert Dominguez says Cpl. Jose Luis Espericueta died at a hospital Thursday night after being shot by the 33-year-old suspect.

Dominguez told reporters Friday that the woman waved down a passing officer to notify police of her son’s behavior. Espericueta and other officers later found the suspect walking along a road.

The man fled but then turned and fired at the officers, striking the corporal. The suspect was shot multiple times and later died at a hospital.

Espericueta, a 13-year veteran of the department, was married with two children.

Mission is in far south Texas, just west of McAllen.