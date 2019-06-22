Iran summons Emirates’ top envoy over US drone incident

Debris from what Iran's Revolutionary Guard aerospace division describes as the U.S. drone which was shot down on Thursday is displayed in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 21, 2019. Major airlines from around the world on Friday began rerouting their flights to avoid areas around the Strait of Hormuz following Iran's shooting down of a U.S. military surveillance drone there, as the U.S. warned commercial airliners could be mistakenly attacked. Borna Ghasemi

Iran has summoned the United Arab Emirates' top envoy to Tehran to protest the neighboring Arab nation's allowing the U.S. to use a base there to launch a drone that Iran says entered its airspace.

The Saturday report by the official IRNA news agency said Iran issued a "strong protest" to the UAE diplomat, saying Iran does not tolerate the facilitation of foreign forces that violate its territory.

The U.S. says its RQ-4A Global Hawk was shot down Thursday over international waters, not inside Iranian airspace.

On Friday, Iran summoned Swiss Ambassador Markus Leitner to hear Iran's protest over the alleged violation. Switzerland looks after U.S. interests in Iran. Tehran and Washing have had no diplomatic relations since 1979.

Iran says the U.S. drone was a "very dangerous provocation."