Suspect killed, police officer shot in Houston shootout

Houston's police chief says a suspect was killed and a police officer was wounded in a late-night shootout.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo described the suspect as a white male who fled a traffic stop just before midnight Friday. He was able to evade officers, but police found him again when a tow truck driver called in a tip.

Acevedo says the man emerged from the vehicle and ignored commands to drop his revolver, before firing at Officer Jasmine Selle. She was struck twice in the right arm.

Acevedo says Selle and officers Kevin Smith and Israel Maldonado returned fire. The man died at the scene.

The police chief says the shootout was captured on all three officers' body cameras. He said Selle was conscious and alert at the hospital.