Police arrest al-Qaeda funder in Pakistan

Authorities in Pakistan say counterterrorism forces have arrested a man who funding for al-Qaeda militants under the cover of a non-governmental organization.

Officer Ilyas Khan of the provincial Counter-Terrorism Department said late Saturday Ali Nawaz was using multiple bank accounts linked with the NGO, Human Concern International.

The official said federal investigators have monitored heavy transactions in the organization's accounts in recent months.

He said the counterterrorism forces in the northwestern city of Peshawar raided the NGO offices on Saturday, arresting its regional director Nawaz and three others.

In recent months, Pakistani authorities have launched a heavy campaign against terrorism financing. The country is currently on the Financial Action Task Force's grey list, denoting its status as a haven for money laundering. It has until October to avoid black listing.