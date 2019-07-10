Romania’s president blasts government over corruption report

Romania's president says the country's government is ignoring the will of its own citizens by not adopting anti-corruption recommendations made by a European anti-graft body.

President Klaus Iohannis said Wednesday that it was "extremely worrying" that Romania was still in the focus of European institutions.

A report by the Council of Europe's corruption monitoring division said Tuesday that Romania had fully complied with only four of 13 recommendations for handling high-level corruption.

Iohannis, a former leader of Romania's National Liberal Party, said that the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's Social Democrat Party, "got a red card once again" for the "damages made by this government by modifying the justice and penal laws."

Romania has faced international criticism because of legal changes considered to undermine anti-corruption efforts.