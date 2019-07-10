Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax says eyewitness backs up his story

An attorney for Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax says there's a witness who can corroborate his story that he did not rape a woman while they were students at Duke University nearly 20 years ago.

Fairfax lawyer Barry Pollack sent a letter Tuesday to Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry saying the unnamed witness "has stated unequivocally" that the allegations made against Fairfax are false.

Meredith Watson is one of two women who have publicly accused Fairfax of sexual assault. She said Fairfax carried out a "premeditated and aggressive assault" in a Duke fraternity house in 2000.

Pollack said the witness is willing to tell law enforcement officials that he saw Watson initiate the sexual encounter. Pollack declined to name the witness.

The Associated Press generally doesn't name people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Watson has come forward voluntarily.