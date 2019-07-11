Germany’s Merkel sits for anthems after shaking episodes

German Chancellor Angela Merkel answers to questions during a news conference following a meeting with the Prime Minister of Finland Antti Rinne at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. AP Photo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the visiting Danish prime minister have sat through their countries' national anthems at a ceremony in Berlin, a day after the latest of three incidents in which Merkel's body shook as she stood at a similar event.

Merkel showed no signs of ill-health as she sat alongside new Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen outside the chancellery in Berlin on Thursday — an unusual arrangement at a military honors ceremony.

On Wednesday, Merkel shook as she stood still alongside Finland's prime minister at the same spot. She later suggested that the psychological impact of the first shaking episode in mid-June was responsible for the subsequent incidents, saying that she "will have to live with it for a while" but there's nothing to worry about.