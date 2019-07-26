Death toll rises to 24 in China landslide; 27 still missing

This photo released by Xinhua News Agency shows a landslide site in Pingdi Village in Shuicheng County of Liupanshui City, southwestern China's Guizhou Province Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Authorities say at least a dozen people have died in two landslides in southwestern China and a rescue operation is underway for missing. Tao Liang

The search continued Friday for more than two dozen people missing since a landslide buried homes in southwestern China as the death toll rose to 24, state media said.

The landslide buried 21 houses Tuesday night in a village in the city of Liupanshui in Guizhou province, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

State broadcaster CCTV said two women and three children were among the latest victims found. Eleven people have been rescued, and another 27 remain missing.

Heavy seasonal rains have caused extensive flooding and landslides across much of southern China.

A separate landslide earlier Tuesday left one dead and six missing at a highway construction site about 90 kilometers (55 miles) north in Guizhou province's Hezhang county.