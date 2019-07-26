Hospital to release mom cleared in attempted murder of kids

A Virginia woman charged with attempting to kill her two children by putting prescription drugs in their ice cream in 2013 will soon be released from a state psychiatric hospital.

Lorita Aiken was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Circuit Judge Les Lilley heard from three psychologists and a psychiatrist who testified Wednesday that they believe Aiken no longer poses a danger to herself or others.

The judge said Aiken can be released from Eastern State Hospital to live in a transitional group home.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She will be required to continue receiving therapy and won't be allowed to contact her children unless a juvenile court judge approves it. The children live in North Carolina with their father.