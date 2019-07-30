Nation & World

Sheriff: Gunman traded texts with woman he later killed

The Associated Press

A Lake Hallie Police officer works outside a home Monday, July 29, 2019, in Lake Hallie, Wis., following a shooting the night before. Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin say shootings at two homes have left five people dead, including the suspected shooter, and two others injured.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis.

A Wisconsin sheriff says a man suspected in the weekend killings of four people exchanged texts with one of the victims — a woman who apparently didn't know him.

Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk (koh-WAHL'-chik) says investigators believe 34-year-old Ritchie German Jr. carried out the Sunday attacks at two homes.

Kowalczyk told The Associated Press on Tuesday that investigators believe German fatally shot his mother, brother and brother's 8-year-old son at their home in Lafayette before going to a home in nearby Lake Hallie and killing a 24-year-old woman and wounding her parents. German was found dead there, but authorities haven't said whether he killed himself.

Kowalczyk says German had texted the 24-year-old woman inquiring about a personal relationship, but she texted back saying she didn't know him.

