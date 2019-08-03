The Latest: Ex-HK leader offers bounty for info on flag

Police fire tear gas into a crowd in Wong Tai Sin district in Hong Kong on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Protesters and authorities clashed in Hong Kong again on Saturday, as demonstrators removed a Chinese national flag from its pole and flung it into the city's iconic Victoria Harbour and police fired tear gas after some protesters vandalized a police station. AP Photo

The Latest on protests in Hong Kong (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Former Hong Kong Chief Executive C.Y. Leung has offered 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,720) to members of the public who can provide information about the person who threw the Chinese national flag into the water during a pro-democracy protest.

Leung is the predecessor of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who is now facing the same calls to resign that he once confronted.

After a rally Saturday continued past its designated end point, some protesters scaled a flag pole, removed from it the Chinese flag and flung the flag into an iconic harbor.

Leung said on his Facebook page that the act will provoke "enormous resentment from the entire nation." He pledged the cash award to anyone who provides clues about the "insane person" behind it.

___

1:15 p.m.

Hong Kong police have arrested more than 20 people for unlawful assembly and assault after confrontations between protesters and authorities continued deep into the night.

Police say some violent protesters hurled petrol bombs, bricks, glass bottles and other objects at officers and refused to disperse at the pre-approved location on Saturday.

A peaceful pro-democracy rally devolved after protesters ignored police appeals to stick to the designated route, instead splintering off to various locations across Hong Kong's northern Kowloon area. Some blocked streets and a major tunnel while others surrounded two different police stations, damaging vehicles parked inside one lot.

Hong Kong has been rocked by nearly two months of mass demonstrations calling for greater democratic rights and government accountability.

Fresh rallies are expected Sunday ahead of a general strike Monday.