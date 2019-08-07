Watchdog: Israel pushes ahead with hundreds of settler homes

A watchdog group says Israel is moving forward with more than 2,300 new West Bank housing units for settlers.

The group, Peace Now, said on Wednesday that a planning committee granted approval to the settlement houses this week. About 800 of those were given the final go-ahead, meaning construction could start within days. The others require further approvals.

Peace Now's Hagit Ofran says the committee also authorized three outposts that were initially built without government approval.

The Palestinians seek the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, for a future state. Most of the international community considers Israel's West Bank settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace.

COGAT, the defense body responsible for civil affairs in the West Bank, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.