AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Documents: Plant owners 'willfully' used ineligible workers

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Six of seven Mississippi chicken processing plants raided Wednesday were "willfully and unlawfully" employing people who lacked authorization to work in the United States, including workers wearing electronic monitoring bracelets at work for previous immigration violations, according to unsealed court documents.

Federal investigators behind the biggest immigration raid in a decade relied on confidential informants inside the plants in addition to data from the monitoring bracelets to help make their case, according to the documents.

The sworn statements supported the search warrants that led a judge to authorize Wednesday's raids, and aren't official charges, but give the first detailed look at the evidence involved in what Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have described as a yearlong investigation.

Officials arrested 680 people during Wednesday's operation . Three Democratic congressmen on Friday demanded that the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice produce information. They want to know the cost of the raids, whether employers face criminal charges, whether any U.S. citizens were detained, how many parents were separated from children and whether any still remain separated.

The statements unsealed Thursday allege that managers at two processing plants owned by the same Chinese man actively participated in fraud. They also show that supervisors at other plants at least turned a blind eye to evidence strongly suggesting job applicants were using fraudulent documents and bogus Social Security numbers.

___

Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The man accused of carrying out last weekend's deadly mass shooting at a Walmart in the Texas border city of El Paso confessed to officers while he was surrendering and later explained that he had been targeting Mexicans, authorities say.

Patrick Crusius, 21, emerged with his hands up from a vehicle that was stopped at an intersection shortly after last Saturday's attack and told officers, "I'm the shooter," Detective Adrian Garcia said in an arrest warrant affidavit.

Crusius later waived his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with detectives, telling them he entered the store with an AK-47 assault rifle and multiple magazines, and that he was targeting Mexicans.

Twenty-two people were killed and about two dozen were injured. Most of the dead had Hispanic last names and eight were Mexican nationals.

Authorities believe that shortly before the attack, Crusius posted a racist screed online that railed against an influx of Hispanics into the U.S. The document parrots some of President Donald Trump's divisive rhetoric about immigration, but the writer said his views predate Trump's rise and that any attempt to blame the president for his actions was "fake news."

___

Trump-McConnell 2020? Senate leader glues self to president

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's not quite "Trump-McConnell 2020," but it might as well be.

As he runs for reelection, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is positioning himself as the president's wingman, his trusted right hand in Congress, transformed from a behind-the-scenes player into a prominent if sometimes reviled Republican like none other besides Donald Trump himself.

"In Washington, President Trump and I are making America great again!" he declared at a rally in Kentucky, his voice rising over protesters.

Other than Democrat Nancy Pelosi — and more recently Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — no current politician has so quickly become such a high-profile object of partisan scorn. McConnell was heckled last weekend at his home state's annual "Fancy Farm" political picnic, and protesters outside his Louisville house hurled so many profanities that Twitter temporarily shut down his account for posting video of them online.

Undaunted, he revels in the nickname he's given himself — the "Grim Reaper," bragging that he's burying the House Democrats' agenda — though he seems stung by one lobbed by opponents, "Moscow Mitch."

___

China waiting out Hong Kong protests, but backlash may come

BEIJING (AP) — China has dismissed Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters as clowns and criminals while bemoaning growing violence surrounding the monthslong demonstrations.

That's partly out of concern that protesters' demands for expanded democracy could inspire like-minded officials and intellectuals on the mainland.

Still, experts say, China shows no signs of preparing for a major crackdown, content to ignore the protests in the hopes that violence will turn Hong Kong's silent majority against the movement.

The protests also come at a sensitive time for President Xi Jinping, who after removing term limits last year effectively made himself leader for life. That has intensified criticism over his concentration of power even as his propaganda machine relentlessly promotes his achievements ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic on Oct. 1.

___

Armed man at Walmart says he was testing right to bear arms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors on Friday filed a terrorist threat charge against a 20-year-old man who said he walked into a Missouri store wearing body armor and carrying a loaded rifle and handgun to test whether Walmart would honor his constitutional right to bear arms.

The incident, just days after 22 people were killed during an attack at another Walmart in El Paso, Texas, caused a panic at the Springfield, Missouri, store. Dmitriy Andreychenko walked through filming himself with his cell phone Thursday afternoon.

No shots were fired and Andreychenko was arrested after he was stopped by an armed off-duty firefighter at the store.

"Missouri protects the right of people to open carry a firearm, but that does not allow an individual to act in a reckless and criminal manner endangering other citizens," Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson said in a statement announcing the charge. Patterson compared the man's actions to "falsely shouting fire in a theater causing a panic."

If convicted, the felony charge of making a terrorist threat in the second degree is punishable by up to four years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, according to the prosecutor's office. The charge means he showed reckless disregard for the risk of causing an evacuation or knowingly caused fear that lives were in danger.

___

Catholicism ingrained in daily life on US island of Guam

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A towering white cathedral built on the site of Guam's first church dominates the skyline of Hagåtña, the sleepy capital of this American territory.

It is a symbol of Catholicism on an island closer to Tokyo than Honolulu, where the faith is part of daily life. More than 85% of Guam's 165,000 residents identify as Catholic. By comparison, it's 36% in one of the most Catholic cities on the mainland, Boston.

This is also where at least 223 lawsuits have been filed against 35 clergymen, teachers and Boy Scout leaders tied to Guam's Catholic archdiocese. While the U.S. church has been roiled by the clergy sex abuse scandal for nearly two decades, this island's faithful are still reckoning with new revelations from survivors, including gray-haired men still grappling with the emotional scars of childhood traumas.

In a place that emphasizes strict obedience to elders and enduring hardship without complaint, these men say they were raised to see members of the clergy as God's infallible emissaries on Earth.

"Back in the old days, they were untouchable," said Ramon De Plata, one of those who have filed suit.

___

Documents: Epstein ducked sex-abuse questions in deposition

NEW YORK (AP) — Confronted with allegations that he orchestrated a sex trafficking ring that delivered girls to him and his high-profile acquaintances, financier Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly refused to answer questions to avoid incriminating himself, according to court records released Friday.

Epstein's responses emerged in a partial transcript of a September 2016 deposition stemming from a defamation lawsuit. The transcript was included in hundreds of pages of documents placed in a public file by a federal appeals court in New York.

The deposition happened almost three years before Epstein's July 6 arrest on sex trafficking charges in a case that has brought down a Cabinet secretary and launched fresh investigations into how authorities dealt with Epstein over the years. The 66-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

Epstein was asked in the videotaped deposition whether it was standard operating procedure for his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, to bring underage girls to him to sexually abuse.

Epstein replied "Fifth," as he did to numerous other questions, citing the Constitution's Fifth Amendment that protects people against incriminating themselves.

___

S. Korea says N. Korea fires projectiles twice into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday extended a recent streak of weapons display by firing projectiles twice into the sea, according to South Korea's military.

Its fifth round of launches in less than three weeks was likely another protest at the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the United States and continuance of U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises the North says are aimed at a northward invasion.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the unidentified projectiles were fired from an area on the North's eastern coast, but did not immediately confirm how many were launched or how far they flew.

The South's military alerted reporters to the launches hours after President Donald Trump said he received a "beautiful" three-page letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and predicted that they will have more talks to try resolving the nuclear standoff. Trump reiterated that he was not bothered by the flurry of short-range weapons Kim has launched despite the growing threat they pose to U.S. allies in the region, saying Pyongyang has never broken its pledge to pause nuclear tests.

The North has unleashed a series of test firings of short-range weapons in recent weeks while saying that the joint military drills between the allies compel it to "develop, test and deploy the powerful physical means essential for national defense."

___

EPA won't approve warning labels for Roundup chemical

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Trump administration says it won't approve warning labels for products that contain glyphosate, a move aimed at California as it fights one of the world's largest agriculture companies about the potentially cancer-causing chemical.

California requires warning labels on glyphosate products — widely known as the weed killer Roundup — because the International Agency for Research on Cancer has said it is "probably carcinogenic."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency disagrees, saying its research shows the chemical poses no risks to public health. California has not enforced the warning label for glyphosate because Monsanto, the company that makes Roundup, sued and a federal judge temporarily blocked the warning labels last year until the lawsuit could be resolved.

"It is irresponsible to require labels on products that are inaccurate when EPA knows the product does not pose a cancer risk," EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement. "We will not allow California's flawed program to dictate federal policy."

California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act, approved by voters in 1986, requires the government to publish a list of chemicals known to cause cancer, as determined by a variety of outside groups that include the EPA and IARC. The law also requires companies to warn customers about those chemicals.

___

Michael Brown's father seeks new investigation into killing

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, his father urged St. Louis County's top prosecutor Friday to reopen the investigation into the white police officer who fatally shot the black and unarmed 18-year-old.

Before a memorial service in the Ferguson street where a white police officer fatally shot his son on Aug. 9, 2014, Michael Brown Sr. addressed reporters outside of the St. Louis County Justice Center in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton.

"Justice has not been served," Brown, 41, said as he was flanked by about three dozen supporters. "My son deserved to live a full life. But a coward with a badge ... chose not to value his life.

"My son was murdered in cold blood, with no remorse and no medical treatment," said Brown, who has never accepted the officer's claim that he had acted in self-defense.

Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, the county's first black prosecutor, took office in January after his stunning victory over seven-term incumbent Bob McCulloch.