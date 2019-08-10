Families mourn, bury those killed in Ohio, Texas shootings

Hannah Gliemann shields her candle from the wind during an Interfaith Vigil for El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio mass shooting victims hosted by the Jonesboro local group of the Arkansas Chapter of Moms Demand Action, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Craighead County Courthouse in Jonesboro, Ark. The vigil featured speakers from several religious and non-religious groups, a 100-seconds of silence, and the lighting of candles to honor the victims of gun violence across the United States. Quentin Winstine

A man who died in the arms of his son in a mass shooting in Ohio was remembered Saturday as a loving family man who painted houses and loved to fish and cook.

The funeral for Derrick Fudge, 57, was among several being held Saturday for people who died in mass shootings last weekend in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. Investigators say a shooter opened fire in a Walmart store on Aug. 3, targeting Mexicans and killing 22 people. Less than 24 hours later, another gunman killed nine people in a popular Dayton nightlife area.

Hundreds of mourners, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, attended Fudge's funeral at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Fudge's son, Dion Green, said his father spoke often of his willingness to die for him. Green previously told the Springfield News-Sun he believes his father protected him from being killed. Green told mourners his father was a great person who was always there to help when needed.

Burial services for 38-year-old Saeed Saleh were also held Saturday morning in Dayton, according to the Daily News. Saleh, who was originally from Eritrea and recently immigrated to the U.S., was remembered as a "humble and quiet person" by a spokesman for the family.

In El Paso, a requiem Mass was offered for 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez, a high school sophomore and avid soccer player who was at the Walmart with his uncle when he was killed.

Burial was also scheduled for Jordan Anchondo, who died shielding her infant son from gunfire. Her 2-month-old son was treated for broken bones, but was orphaned after Jordan and her husband, Andre, were killed.