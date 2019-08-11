Probe of officer’s KKK item might lead to review of death

Officer Charles Anderson of the Muskegon Police Department gives his testimony at the Muskegon County Hall of Justice, in Muskegon on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Anderson is on paid administrative leave after an apparent Ku Klux Klan document was seen framed on a wall of his home. Kayla Renie

A prosecutor says an internal investigation of a white police officer whose house had an apparent Ku Klux Klan document on display will help determine whether there will be further review of the officer's 2009 fatal shooting of a black man.

The Muskegon Police Department opened an internal investigation of Officer Charles Anderson after a potential homebuyer, who is black, reported seeing a framed KKK application at Anderson's home.

Anderson was placed on paid administrative leave.

MLive.com reports Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson says the investigation's results will drive reconsideration of the 2009 case.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anderson was cleared of fatally shooting Julius Johnson following a traffic stop. Johnson had fought with Anderson, who was beaten. Anderson said he feared for his life.

Anderson has declined comment. His wife has said her husband isn't a Klan member.