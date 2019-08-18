A look at deadliest attacks in Afghanistan in recent years

An Afghan police officer stands guard near the site of a deadly explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. A magnetic bomb was placed on a van carrying employees of the Interior Ministry's counter-narcotics division. In Kabul on Tuesday, a bomb targeted a van carrying employees of the Interior Ministry's counter-narcotics division. The blast killed five people and wounded another seven, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. AP Photo

The deadly bombing at a wedding in Afghanistan's capital late Saturday was a stark reminder that the war-weary country faces daily threats not only from the long-established Taliban but also from a brutal local affiliate of the Islamic State group.

Here is a look at some of the deadliest attacks in recent years.

2019

Aug. 17: A suicide bomber kills at least 63 people, including women and children, at a crowded wedding party in Kabul.

Aug. 7: A Taliban car bomb aimed at Afghan security forces kills 14 people and wounds more than 140 in Kabul.

July 31: A roadside bomb tears through a bus in western Afghanistan, killing at least 32 people.

July 28: An attack against the Kabul office of the Afghan president's running mate kills at least 20 people.

___

2018

Nov. 20: A suicide bomber kills at least 50 at a gathering of Islamic scholars in Kabul.

Sept. 11: A suicide bombing at a rally against a police commander in eastern Afghanistan kills at least 68.

Aug. 15: The Islamic State group claims responsibility after a suicide blast in a Shiite area in Kabul kills 34 students.

April 30: The Islamic State group claims responsibility after a double suicide bombing in Kabul kills at least 25, including several journalists.

April 22: An Islamic State suicide bomber attacks a voter registration center in Kabul, killing 57 people.

Jan. 27: The Taliban claim responsibility after a bomb-rigged ambulance explodes in Kabul, killing at least 103.

___

2017

May 31: A suicide bombing in Kabul kills 90 people.

April 21: Gunmen wearing army uniforms storm a military compound in Balkh province, killing more than 140 soldiers.

March 8: The Islamic State claims responsibility after gunmen wearing white lab coats storm a military hospital in Kabul, killing 50 people.

Dec. 28: An Islamic State suicide bomber strikes a Shiite cultural center in Kabul, killing at least 41 people.

___

2016

July 23: A suicide bomber detonates his explosive vest among demonstrators in Kabul, killing at least 61 people.

April 19: A suicide bomber backed by heavily armed militants kills 64 people in Kabul.