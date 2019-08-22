Iran’s president says ‘talks are useless’ in dealing with US

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, Iran-made Bavar-373 air-defense missile system is seen after being unveiled by President Hassan Rouhani, Iran, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Iran says the Bavar-373 is a long-range surface-to-air missile system able to recognize up to 100 targets at a same time and confront them with six different weapons. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Iran's president is striking a muscular tone on dealings with the U.S., saying that "talks are useless" as Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers crumbles further.

President Hassan Rouhani made the comment in a speech on Thursday in Tehran during the unveiling of the Bavar-373, a long-range surface-to-air missile system that he described as an improvement to the Russian S-300.

Rouhani said that "now that our enemies do not accept logic, we cannot respond with logic."

He added: "When the enemy launches a missile against us, we cannot give a speech and say: 'Mr. Rocket, please do not hit our country and our innocent people. Rocket-launching sir, if you can please hit a button and self-destroy the missile in the air.'"

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Iran has developed a homegrown defense industry since 1992.