Air Force plane plunges into sea off Spain*s southeast coast

Spain*s Defense Ministry says one of its military light attack aircraft has crashed into the sea off a beach in southeastern Spain and the lone pilot was able to eject before impact.

A ministry statement says rescue vessels are searching for the airman.

It said the plane, a Spanish-built C-101, had been on a training flight when the incident occurred around 9.40 a.m. (0740 GMT) Monday.

Videos on Spanish National Television showed a plane nose-diving into the sea some distance from a beach in the Manga de Mar Menor tourist area.

Local Murcia regional emergency services said they had received numerous calls about the plane and that boats were mobilized for a rescue operation.