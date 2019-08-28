Correction: Triple Fatal-Sioux Falls story

In a story Aug. 27 about authorities releasing the names of three people who were killed in crash near Sioux Falls, The Associated Press, based on information from the Department of Public Safety, misspelled the name of one of the dead. His name was Fredrico San Miguel, not Fredrico Sammiguel.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Three killed in crash were from Sioux Falls

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the three people killed in a fiery crash last weekend were from Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the three people killed in a fiery crash last weekend were from Sioux Falls.

Department officials said Tuesday 39-year-old Alyssa Skogen was driving a car that crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck driven by 44-year-old Fredrico San Miguel on Highway 42 near Sioux Falls Saturday. Both drivers were killed as well as a passenger in the truck, 57-year-old David Kiefer. The pickup caught fire shortly after the crash.

Two boys, ages 5 and 10, in Skogen's car suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The South Dakota Highway Patrol investigated the crash.