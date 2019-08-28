Colorado student on life support after being hit by vehicle

Authorities say a Colorado State University student has been placed on life support after he was struck by a vehicle on college grounds.

University spokeswoman Dell Rae Ciaravola (chair-uh-VOH'-luh) said Wednesday that 19-year-old Anthony Avery was hit by a car on Monday.

Campus police initially reported that Avery died but later said he was hospitalized awaiting donation of his organs.

The collision is under investigation.