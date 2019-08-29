Australia lowers Great Barrier Reef outlook to ‘very poor’

The government agency that manages Australia's Great Barrier Reef has downgraded its outlook for the corals' condition from "poor" to "very poor" due to warming oceans.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority's condition report on Friday is the latest bad news for the colorful coral network off the northeast Australian coast as climate change and coral bleaching take their toll.

The report finds the greatest threat to the reef remains climate change. Other threats are associated with coastal development, land-based water runoff and human activity such as illegal fishing.

Each five-year report published since the first in 2009 tracks continuing deterioration in the reef's condition.