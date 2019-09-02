Germany mum on Russian killing suspect’s reported spy links

The German government says it's aware of reports that the suspect in a brazen daylight killing in the heart of Berlin may have had ties to Russian intelligence, but wouldn't comment further on the case Monday.

A 48-year-old Russian was arrested shortly after the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old Georgian in the German capital last month.

German weekly Der Spiegel and investigative website Bellingcat reported Friday that the suspect's passport indicated ties to Russian intelligence. Russia has denied involvement.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters that "we have taken note of the reports you mentioned. Assume that the German government also has a great interest in a comprehensive investigation of this crime."

Seibert referred further questions to state authorities in Berlin, who didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.