Sudan police say 15 killed in head-on bus crash

Sudanese police say a head-on collision between two busses has killed 15 people and left 22 others injured on a highway south of the capital.

The police statement said the crash occurred Monday when one of the busses attempted to pass another vehicle at high speed.

Road accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. The World Health Organization said road accidents killed more than 10,000 people in Sudan in 2018.

The police say one bus was traveling from Khartoum and the other was coming from the city of Kosti in White Nile province, 360 kilometers (223 miles) south of the capital.