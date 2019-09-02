Reports: Israeli army faked casualties in Hezbollah attack

Israeli soldiers secure the village of Avivim on the Israel-Lebanon border, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Hezbollah militants on Sunday fired a barrage of anti-tank missiles into Israel, prompting a reprisal of heavy Israeli artillery fire in a rare burst of fighting between the bitter enemies. AP Photo

Israeli media say the military staged casualties in a cross-border skirmish with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah this week in what they are calling a "deception campaign."

Israeli reports on Monday said faking the injuries and evacuating an army base were part of a plan to trick Hezbollah into thinking it had inflicted damage and Israeli casualties.

The Israeli military's apparent goal was to let Hezbollah claim victory for a few hours until the situation calmed down.

Israeli TV stations had broadcast video of soldiers unloading what appeared to be a bloody, bandaged comrade who had been evacuated from Sunday's battle in a helicopter.

Late Sunday, however, the military said no one had been wounded.