Correction: Crash Death-Western Iowa story

In a story Sept. 3 about a northwestern Iowa man entering a plea in a driving-related death, The Associated Press reported erroneously in a headline that Darrick Toel had pleaded guilty. He pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and operating while intoxicated.

A corrected version of the story is below:

NW Iowa man pleads not guilty to charges related to fatal crash

A northwest Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the July death of a man injured in a car crash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the July death of a man injured in a car crash.

The Sioux City Journal reports 38-year-old Darrick Toel, of Le Mars, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of vehicular homicide and operating while intoxicated.

Toel was the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a tree on the evening of July 1.

His passenger, 37-year-old Ryan Toel of Struble, was injured and died two days later.