AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump, in call, urged Ukraine to investigate Biden's son

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump urged the new leader of Ukraine this summer to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. Democrats condemned what they saw as a clear effort to damage a political rival, now at the heart of an explosive whistleblower complaint against Trump.

It was the latest revelation in an escalating controversy that has created a showdown between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration, which has refused to turn over the formal complaint by a national security official or even describe its contents.

Trump defended himself Friday against the intelligence official's complaint, angrily declaring it came from a "partisan whistleblower," though he also said he didn't know who had made it. The complaint was based on a series of events, one of which was a July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to a two people familiar with the matter. The people were not authorized to discuss the issue by name and were granted anonymity.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Trump, in that call, urged Zelenskiy to probe the activities of potential Democratic rival Biden's son Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company, according to one of the people, who was briefed on the call. Trump did not raise the issue of U.S. aid to Ukraine, indicating there was not an explicit quid pro quo, according to the person.

Biden reacted strongly late Friday, saying that if the reports are true, "then there is truly no bottom to President Trump's willingness to abuse his power and abase our country." He said Trump should release the transcript of his July phone conversation with Zelenskiy "so that the American people can judge for themselves."

___

'I want a future': Global youth protests urge climate action

NEW YORK (AP) — Young people afraid for their futures protested around the globe Friday to implore leaders to tackle climate change, turning out by the hundreds of thousands to insist that the warming world can't wait any longer.

Marches, rallies and demonstrations were held from Canberra to Kabul and Cape Town to New York. More than 100,000 turned out in Berlin.

Days before a U.N. climate summit of world leaders, the "Global Climate Strike" events were as small as two dozen activists in Seoul using LED flashlights to send Morse code messages and as large as mass demonstrations in Australia that organizers estimated were the country's largest since the Iraq War began in 2003.

"You are leading the way in the urgent race against the climate crisis," U.N. Secretary General António Guterres wrote in a message to the young protesters on Twitter. "You are on the right side of history. Keep pushing us to do the right thing."

In New York, where public schools excused students with parental permission, tens of thousands of mostly young people marched through lower Manhattan, briefly shutting down some streets.

___

US to send troops to Saudi Arabia, hold off on striking Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon on Friday announced it will deploy additional U.S. troops and missile defense equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as President Donald Trump has at least for now put off any immediate military strike on Iran in response to the attack on the Saudi oil industry.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told Pentagon reporters this is a first step to beef up security and he would not rule out additional moves down the road. Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said more details about the deployment will be determined in the coming days, but it would not involve thousands of U.S. troops.

Other officials said the U.S. deployment would likely be in the hundreds and the defensive equipment heading to the Middle East would probably include Patriot missile batteries and possibly enhanced radars.

The announcement reflected Trump's comments earlier in the day when he told reporters that showing restraint "shows far more strength" than launching military strikes and he wanted to avoid an all-out war with Iran.

Instead, he laid out new sanctions on the Iranian central bank and said the easiest thing to do would be to launch military strikes.

___

American, Australian luminaries gather at White House dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — A glittering crowd of American and Australian luminaries gathered under the stars in the White House Rose Garden Friday, resolutely "celebrating" even as serious matters of national security and politics loomed over host and President Donald Trump.

The president and first lady Melania Trump greeted Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jenny, with handshakes and kisses on the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the mansion Friday evening. Meanwhile, the worlds of politics, media and even sports collided as a stream of administration members from both countries, aides, lawmakers and even golfer Greg Norman headed outside for the open-air dinner.

"I'm looking forward to celebrating tonight," said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was also among the more than 170 guests.

The Trumps welcomed the Morrisons earlier Friday for the state visit with a spirited arrival ceremony on the South Lawn. The welcome featured Marine band performances of the two nations' anthems, a 19-gun salute and inspection of U.S. troops. Hundreds of guests, including school children waving miniature Australian and American flags, were on hand to welcome them.

___

Bus with Chinese-speaking tourists crashes in Utah; 4 dead

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists crashed on the way to a national park in Utah, killing four people and critically injuring as many as 15 others, authorities said Friday.

It appears the driver might have swerved on a two-lane highway leading to Bryce Canyon National Park and then tried to overcorrect, sending the tour bus rolling into a guardrail, Garfield County Sheriff Danny Perkins said.

The driver survived and was talking with investigators, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said. The driver didn't appear to be intoxicated, but authorities were still investigating, he said.

The crash happened near a highway rest stop about 7 miles (11 kilometers) from the entrance to the park known for its narrow red rock spires. There was some wind, but it was not strong enough to cause problems, Street said.

Photos show the top of a white bus smashed in, and one side peeling away as the vehicle came to rest mostly off the side of the road against a sign for restrooms.

___

Patriots release Antonio Brown after another accusation

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct — the third team in seven months to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his accomplishments as one of the NFL's most prolific receivers for a decade.

The defending Super Bowl champions announced the move in a statement emailed to reporters, three minutes after Brown posted on Twitter: "Thank you for the opportunity @Patriots #GoWinIt."

Already facing a civil suit claiming that he raped a former trainer, Brown was accused in a Sports Illustrated story published on Monday of exposing himself to an artist he hired to paint a mural at his home. He has denied both allegations.

But the Patriots cut ties with the four-time All-Pro after just one game.

The statement attributed to "a Patriots spokesperson" said, in its entirety: "The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."

___

Women leave Montana town over border agency lawsuit backlash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A woman who is suing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection after an agent questioned her and a friend for speaking Spanish in a convenience store said Friday the backlash to their lawsuit has forced them to move away from their small Montana city.

Ana Suda and her family have been harassed by neighbors, strangers and even schoolchildren in the city of Havre ever since a video of a border agent questioning her and Martha "Mimi" Hernandez was uploaded to YouTube, Suda said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. One version of the video has been viewed more than 123,000 times since February.

Suda and her two children have been living with relatives in El Paso, Texas, for the past 1 ½ months while her husband — a Customs and Border Protection employee himself — is seeking a job transfer to join them.

"I can't take it anymore," Suda said. "Our lives are not the same, it's not the same anymore. These guys destroyed everything we have."

Hernandez has been living in Great Falls but still commutes to her job in Havre, said their attorney, Alex Rate of the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana.

___

History buff finds ships that sank in 1878 in Lake Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — A diver and maritime history buff has found two schooners that collided and sank into the cold depths of northern Lake Michigan more than 140 years ago.

Bernie Hellstrom, of Boyne City, Michigan, said he was looking for shipwrecks about 10 years ago when a depth sounder on his boat noted a large obstruction about 200 feet (60 meters) down on the lake bottom near Beaver Island.

"I've made hundreds of trips to Beaver Island and every trip I go out the sounder is on," he told The Associated Press on Friday. "But if you happen to see something that's not normal, you go back. A lot are nothing but fish schools. This was 400 feet of boat. There's nothing out there that big that's missing."

He returned to the area in June with a custom-made camera system and discovered the Peshtigo and St. Andrews about 10 feet (3 meters) apart with their masts atop one another. The hull of one of the ships has a huge gash.

It had been believed the ships sank in 1878 farther to the east in the Straits of Mackinac in Lake Huron. But only one ship could be found and that was thought to be the St. Andrews.

___

Revelers reach gates of Area 51 then peacefully rejoin party

HIKO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of curious Earthlings from around the globe traveled to festivals, and several hundred made forays toward the secret Area 51 military base in the Nevada desert on Friday, drawn by an internet buzz and a social media craze sparked by a summertime Facebook post inviting people to "Storm Area 51."

"They can't stop all of us," the post joked. "Lets see them aliens."

In the end — at the appointed hour of 3 a.m. Sept. 20 — about 75 to 100 people braved chilly darkness and a bumpy, dusty 8-mile (13-kilometer) drive to the Rachel gate of the legendary former top-secret U.S. Air Force base. Another 40 traveled about 20 miles (32 kilometers) a more rugged washboard-dirt road to a different gate.

The sheriff in neighboring Nye County reported that about 40 people gathered overnight at a conspicuously green "Area 51 Alien Center" in Amargosa Valley about 3 a.m. and approached a base gate before leaving after "heated warnings" from officers.

No one found UFOs or space aliens, Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee said.

___

A look at controversy over intelligence whistleblower law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rancorous standoff between Congress and the Trump administration over a whistleblower's complaint hinges on a 20-year-old law designed to protect those in the intelligence community who want to raise concerns about things they've seen or heard.

The acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, won't turn a whistleblower's complaint over to Congress, and Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence committee, says that's violating the law. The agency's inspector general, Michael Atkinson, notified Congress that the complaint existed but says he and Maguire have reached an "impasse" over whether to turn it over.

House Democrats say they believe the complaint involves President Donald Trump , and suggest Maguire may be withholding it to protect the president. Reports say the allegations appear to center on Ukraine and a private conversation with a foreign leader. Atkinson has said the complaint is credible and an "urgent concern."

A look at the law and the controversy surrounding it: