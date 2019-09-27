Egypt’s president warns against ‘deceitful’ calls to protest

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, right, meets with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the 74th session of the U.N. General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. AP Photo

Egypt's president has warned against "deceitful" attempts to discredit his rule amid fresh calls for anti-government protests.

Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi spoke Friday morning after returning to Cairo from New York, where he'd been attending the U.N. General Assembly.

Last Friday, rare protests calling for el-Sissi to step down erupted in Cairo and several provinces. Those were sparked by corruption allegations levelled against the president and the military by a self-exiled Egyptian businessman.

Lawyers say the security forces have retaliated with a wave of over 2,000 arrests, including political activists and journalists. Egypt's general prosecutor claims his office has questioned no more than 1,000 people.

Referring to corruption allegations, el-Sissi says: "It is all based on lies, distortion and fabrication. You should be aware of that."