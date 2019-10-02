Official: Taliban attack a northern city in Afghanistan

An Afghan official says Taliban fighters have launched attacks in districts in and around Taluqan, the capital of northern Takhar province.

Jawad Hajri, the provincial governor's spokesman, says Wednesday that over the last three days there have been sporadic gun battles between Afghan forces and Taliban around Taluqan.

More than 4,000 families are displaced as a result of gun battles in three districts, said Hajri. He said Afghan forces have started a clearing operation against the insurgents.

In a separate report form northern Kapisa province six civilians, including women and children, were killed when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb, said Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

Rahimi blamed the Taliban and added that two other civilians were wounded in Tuesday evening's blast in Nejrab district.

The Taliban have not commented.