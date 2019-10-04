The Latest: Jury convicts 2nd man in Chicago boy’s slaying

Corey Morgan listens during closing statements in his trial for the murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Dwright Doty and Corey Morgan are on trial after being with first-degree murder in the 2015 slaying. Judge Thaddeus Wilson is presiding over the case. E. Jason Wambsgans

The Latest on the case of a 9-year-old boy who was shot to death in Chicago (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was lured into an alley with a promise of a juice box.

Jurors on Friday announced the guilty verdict for Corey Morgan in the 2015 slaying of Tyshawn Lee.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The verdict comes after a separate jury convicted Morgan's co-defendant, Dwright Boone-Doty.

During the trial, prosecutors contended that the two gang members plotted to kill the boy because his father was a member of a rival gang they believed responsible for killing Morgan's brother and wounding Morgan's mother.

They contended that Morgan, Boone-Doty and a third man who pleaded guilty last month singled out the boy for "execution" and that Boone-Doty killed the boy with a gun Morgan handed him.

___

9:15 a.m.

A jury will continue deliberating in the case of a man charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was lured into an alley and shot at point-blank range.

The jury that began deliberations Thursday in the case of Corey Morgan is expected to resume its work Friday morning. On Thursday night, a separate jury convicted Morgan's co-defendant Dwright Boone-Doty.

Prosecutors contend the two gang members plotted to kill Tyshawn Lee because his father belonged to a rival gang they believed fatally shot Morgan's brother and wounded his mother.

They said the two men saw the 4th grader at a park and Boone-Doty killed him with a gun Morgan gave him.

Morgan's attorneys argued that he had nothing to do with the killing.