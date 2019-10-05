Ex-officer not guilty of manslaughter in Georgia shooting

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Kingsland Police Department shows Officer Zechariah Presley. A law enforcement expert says he believes Presley was justified in fatally shooting a man whom prosecutors say was unarmed and fleeing. Defense attorneys for former Kingsland officer Zechariah Presley rested their case Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, after testimony from forensic criminologist Ron Martinelli. Presley is being tried on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the June 2018 slaying of Tony Green.(Kingsland Police Department via AP, File)

A former Georgia police officer has been acquitted of voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a fleeing, unarmed black man.

The jury Saturday, however, found Zechariah Presley guilty of violation of oath of office in the death of Tony Green. He was ordered to be jailed pending sentencing Oct. 18. He faces a penalty of one to five years.

Green's relatives wiped away tears after the verdict was read. Presley sat silently at the defense table.

Presley was a Kingsland police officer when Green fled a June 2018 traffic stop. A foot chase ended with a brief struggle between them. Then Presley, who is white, shot Green eight times.

Presley testified Green turned back to face him and he feared Green was armed. Investigators determined Green held a cellphone.