At least 9 dead in migrant boat capsizing off Italian island

The Italian Coast Guard says at least nine people have died when a migrant boat capsized near the island of Lampedusa as they were about to be rescued. Twenty-two people were saved.

The Coast Guard said Monday the overpacked smugglers' boat overturned as a patrol was boarding migrants some 6 miles off Lampedusa just after midnight.

Authorities said 22 migrants were rescued from the sea, and nine bodies were recovered. The search is underway for more missing.

Initial reports by authorities in Sicily who received the distress call put the number of migrants on board at around 50.