Police arrest 1 of 2 wanted in deadly Kansas bar shooting

This frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kansas City, Kan. Police Department shows two suspects authorities are looking for in connection with a fatal shooting at a bar early Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Kansas City. (Courtesy of Kansas City, Kan. Police Department via AP)

Police have identified two suspects in a Kansas bar shooting that left four people dead and five others wounded.

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, announced early Monday that 23-year-old Javier Alatorre was arrested Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, while 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales is still at large.

Both men have been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Authorities had said the two men had apparently gotten into some sort of disagreement with people inside Tequila KC Bar, left, then returned with handguns early Sunday. Around 40 people were inside the small bar when gunfire erupted around 1:30 a.m.

Police say four men were killed. Their names weren't immediately released.

It's unclear whether Alatorre has a lawyer to comment on his behalf. Police say Villanueva-Morales is considered "armed and dangerous."