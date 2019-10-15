AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Democratic debate: Biden defends son on Ukraine questions

Joe Biden defended his son against President Donald Trump's criticism at Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate, contending Trump is going after the son because he fears facing the former vice president who would "beat him like a drum."

"My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong," Biden said. "My son made a judgment. I'm proud of the judgment he made," he said before pivoting to Trump's "corruption."

Biden has been at the top of the crowded field for months but is having to answer persistent questions about his 49-year-old son, Hunter's business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has climbed to co-front runner, but she ducked questions again about whether middle class taxes will go up to pay for the "Medicare for All" health care plan she backs. She declined to answer yes or no, insisting instead that families will see overall health costs decrease as their premiums fall.

Eyes and ears were also on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders who was out to prove he has the stamina for hours on stage, less than two weeks after a heart attack forced him to temporarily suspend campaigning.

___

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from the Democratic debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twelve Democrats seeking the presidency tussled Tuesday night in a wide-ranging debate featuring the largest number of qualifying candidates on the same stage.

Here's a look at how some of their claims from Westerville, Ohio, stack up with the facts:

JULIAN CASTRO, former U.S. housing secretary: "Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania actually in the latest jobs data have lost jobs, not gained them."

THE FACTS: Nope.

Figures from the Labor Department show that the former Housing and Urban Development secretary is wrong.

___

Fearing US abandonment, Kurds kept back channels wide open

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Syria's Kurdish fighters, America's longtime battlefield allies against the Islamic State, announced over the weekend that they were switching sides and joining up with Damascus and Moscow, it seemed like a moment of geopolitical whiplash.

But in fact, the move had been in the works for more than a year. Fearing U.S. abandonment, the Kurds opened a back channel to the Syrian government and the Russians in 2018, and those talks ramped up significantly in recent weeks, American, Kurdish and Russian officials told The Associated Press.

"We warned the Kurds that the Americans will ditch them," Russia's ambassador to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, told Russia's Tass news agency on Monday.

The switch in allegiances is a stark illustration of how American foes like Russia and Syria are working steadily to fill the vacuum left by President Donald Trump's retreat in the region. It also betrays the anxiety that U.S. allies across the globe now feel in the face of Trump's seemingly impulsive foreign policy decisions, which often come as a surprise to allies and critics alike.

When Trump announced Oct. 6 that he was pulling American troops back from northeastern Syria, paving the way for an assault by Turkey, the Kurds knew exactly where to turn.

___

Democrats weigh formal impeachment vote as probe quickens

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are gauging support for a vote to formally authorize the impeachment inquiry as another official testified Tuesday in the deepening probe of President Donald Trump's efforts to have Ukraine investigate Joe Biden.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to meet privately with Democratic lawmakers later Tuesday to survey attitudes about a possible vote, according to people granted anonymity to discuss the planning.

She told reporters she'd have more to say "later," after the evening meeting with House colleagues.

Trump, who calls the impeachment inquiry an "illegitimate process," has pressured Pelosi to take a formal vote. Republicans want to test politically vulnerable Democrats with a roll call that could be difficult in areas where Trump remains popular. But Pelosi has so far resisted, saying Congress is well within its power to conduct oversight of the executive branch as part of the Constitution's system of checks and balances, and no vote is needed.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the chamber on Tuesday suggesting Democrats were trying to "cancel out" Trump's election with the march toward impeachment.

___

Owl vs. owl: Should humans intervene to save a species?

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — As he stood amid the thick old-growth forests in the coastal range of Oregon, Dave Wiens was nervous. Before he trained to shoot his first barred owl, he had never fired a gun.

He eyed the big female owl, her feathers streaked brown and white, perched on a branch at just the right distance. Then he squeezed the trigger and the owl fell to the forest floor, its carcass adding to a running tally of more than 2,400 barred owls killed so far in a controversial experiment by the U.S. government to test whether the northern spotted owl's rapid decline in the Pacific Northwest can be stopped by killing its aggressive East Coast cousin.

Wiens is the son of a well-known ornithologist and grew up fascinated by birds, and his graduate research in owl interactions helped lay the groundwork for this tense moment.

"It's a little distasteful, I think, to go out killing owls to save another owl species," said Wiens, a biologist who still views each shooting as "gut-wrenching" as the first. "Nonetheless, I also feel like from a conservation standpoint, our back was up against the wall. We knew that barred owls were outcompeting spotted owls and their populations were going haywire."

The federal government has been trying for decades to save the northern spotted owl, a native bird that sparked an intense battle over logging across Washington, Oregon and California decades ago.

___

Fort Worth chief: 'absolutely no excuse' for woman's killing

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The furor Tuesday over the killing of a black woman by a white Fort Worth officer became increasingly about a gun pointed at a bedroom window. But the police chief and activists said the focus was on the wrong gun.

Officer Aaron Dean was arrested on a murder charge Monday in the slaying of Atatiana Jefferson. Police released an arrest warrant Tuesday quoting the victim's 8-year-old nephew as saying Jefferson had pulled out a gun after hearing suspicious noises behind her house.

Black politicians and others criticized the police and the media for bringing up Jefferson's weapon, angrily accusing the department of trying to deflect blame onto an innocent victim.

"The Fort Worth Police Department is going about the task of providing a defense for this officer," said Lee Merritt, an attorney for the Jefferson family.

Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus himself declared there was "absolutely no excuse" for the killing and said Jefferson behaved as any Texas homeowner would have on hearing a prowler. It wasn't clear from the warrant whether Dean even saw her weapon through the glass.

___

Catalan protesters, police clash for second straight night

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Violent clashes erupted for a second night in Barcelona between police and protesters angry about the conviction of a dozen Catalan separatist leaders, as Spain launched an investigation Tuesday into an activist group organizing the demonstrations.

Thousands of people held vigils near the Spanish government offices in Catalonia's four provinces. But the gatherings turned into melees, with protesters hurling firecrackers and other objects at anti-riot officers and kicking temporary fences around the official buildings.

In Barcelona, protesters sang the Catalan anthem and shouted "The streets will always be ours" and "Independence," while they called Spanish police "occupying forces" and urged them to leave Catalonia. Demonstrators erected improvised barricades with trash bins, fences and piles of cardboard that they set on fire.

The greatly outnumbered riot police went in with shields and batons striking protesters in their path. They hit people on the legs mostly and fired foam-type anti-riot bullets that dispersed the crowds.

There were also clashes in Girona, Lleida and Tarragona as well as smaller towns across Catalonia.

___

Felicity Huffman starts serving prison time in college scam

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman — aka inmate No. 77806-112 — reported Tuesday to a federal prison in California to serve a two-week sentence in a college admissions scandal that underscored the lengths some wealthy parents will go to get their children into top universities.

Huffman's husband, actor William H. Macy, dropped her off at the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin, a low-security prison for women in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to TASC Group, which represents Huffman.

The prison has been described by media as "Club Fed," making its way onto a Forbes list in 2009 of "America's 10 Cushiest Prisons." It has housed well-known inmates in the past, including "Hollywood Madam" Heidi Fleiss.

Once inside the prison, Huffman will share a room and open toilet with three other inmates, according to a TASC Group publicist who declined to be named in accordance with company policy. The person said the actress will be subjected to five bed checks a day while having access to a gym, library and TV room.

Sally Swarts, a spokeswoman for the prison, said she could not provide specific information on Huffman but noted that everything in the inmate handbook would apply to the actress.

___

Cole pitches Astros past Yankees 4-1 for 2-1 lead in ALCS

NEW YORK (AP) — Far from his best, Gerrit Cole was still unbeatable. Heck, he didn't even give up a run.

A gritty Cole held the New York Yankees scoreless without his sharpest stuff, Jose Altuve sparked Houston at the plate and the Astros locked down a 4-1 victory Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Altuve and Josh Reddick homered early off Luis Severino, who labored into the fifth while keeping the Yankees close. But they never broke through against Cole, who grinded through seven innings to win his 19th straight decision despite walking five batters for the second time in his career.

"Just boiled down to making some good pitches under pressure," he said.

Cole pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the first and stranded nine runners through five, improving to 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA in three outings this postseason. Poised to become a prized free agent this fall who could command more than $200 million, he's putting together a dominant run that's beginning to rival some of baseball's greatest October pitching performances.

___

As NBA-China tweet rift continues, James enters spotlight

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James has stepped into the spotlight of the now-strained relationship between the NBA and China with his comments about the league executive who started the ongoing fallout with what James derided as a "misinformed" tweet. Politicians, human rights groups and ordinary fans on social media have criticized the outspoken superstar, questioning the motivation of James' comments.

James spoke out Monday, his seven-minute session with reporters putting him squarely in the center of the ongoing international schism. Houston general manager Daryl Morey was "not really educated on the situation," James asserted, when he sent out that since-deleted Oct. 4 tweet showing support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests.

On Tuesday, James acknowledged the criticism — and said he expected that it would be coming.

"Obviously, it's a tough situation that we're all in right now, ... I think when an issue comes up, if you feel passionate about it or you feel like it's something you want to talk about, then so be it," James said. "I also don't think that every issue should be everybody's problem as well."

Monday's comments unleashed an immediate backlash against James, who has often spoken out on social and political matters, with some expressing dismay that this time he seemed to be more concerned about protecting his own brand and financial interests in China, where he enjoys enormous popularity.