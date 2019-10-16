AP PHOTOS: Migrant surge overwhelms Greek islands

In this early Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 photo, an Iraqi girl is wrapped in a thermal blanket after being transferred from a dinghy onto a Greek coast guard patrol boat during a rescue operation near the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos. The 23 people from Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Iran had set out in the dinghy from nearby Turkey. They were taken to a camp on Samos. AP Photo

Greece's eastern islands are struggling to cope with a surge in arrivals of migrants and asylum-seekers that has undermined efforts to ease severe overcrowding at refugee camps.

The number of people reaching Lesbos, Samos, and other Greeks islands in the eastern Aegean Sea is the highest since the European Union reached a 6 billion-euro agreement in 2016 to prevent migrants from leaving the coast of Turkey and heading to the EU.

Dinghies carrying migrants from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and elsewhere are reaching the islands despite enhanced coast guard patrolling in recent weeks supported by the Greek military.

This is exacerbating problems at crowded refugee camps. A deadly fire at the Moria refugee camp on Lesbos on Sept. 29 triggered riots at the site, which is at 400% capacity.

The Greek government promised to accelerate transfers to the mainland and expand the network of camps there. But those transfers have so far been outnumbered by new arrivals on the islands.

Human rights group Amnesty International has described Moria as "overcrowded and unsafe" and urged other European Union countries to help Greece settle asylum-seekers.

Authorities fear that if the arrival numbers remain high through October, a winter crisis will be difficult to avoid.

Greece's new conservative government says it also plans to detain migrants without the right to request asylum and wants to resume deportations back to Turkey under terms detailed in the 2016 EU-Turkey deal.