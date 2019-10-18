Indiana woman convicted of reckless homicide in 3 deaths

FILE - This undated file photo provide by the Indiana State Police shows Alyssa Shepherd. Jury selection is underway in the trial of Shepard, an Indiana woman accused of killing three children by striking them with a pickup truck as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus. Shepherd faces three counts of reckless homicide and other charges in the Oct. 30, 2018, crash in Rochester, Ind., about 100 miles north of Indianapolis. (Indiana State Police via AP)

A jury has found a 24-year-old Indiana woman guilty of reckless homicide in the deaths of three children she struck with a pickup truck as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus.

Alyssa Shepherd was accused in the Oct. 30, 2018, crash that killed 6-year-old twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.

Shepherd told authorities she didn't realize she was approaching a stopped school bus. Prosecutors say Shepherd drove past a school bus stop arm near Rochester, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

A fourth child, Maverick Lowe, who was 11 at the time, was also struck and seriously injured. He survived.

In closing arguments Friday, the prosecution said it was "reckless actions" that resulted in the deaths of the children, while the defense called it a "tragic accident."