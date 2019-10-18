Hong Kong says murder suspect wants to surrender to Taiwan

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks as she attends a question and answer session with lawmakers at the chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. AP Photo

Hong Kong's leader says the murder suspect whose case inadvertently helped ignite the city's protest movement wants to surrender to authorities in Taiwan.

Carrie Lam told reporters Saturday that she had received a letter from Chan Tong-kai requesting help to give himself up.

Chan is wanted by Taiwan authorities for allegedly killing his girlfriend during a trip to the self-ruled island. He was not sent back to face charges because of the lack of an extradition agreement.

He was however jailed in Hong Kong on money laundering charges and is due to be released this week.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In an attempt to close the loophole, Lam proposed extradition amendments.

But that sparked massive protests over fears it would put residents at risk of being sent into mainland China's Communist Party-controlled judicial system.