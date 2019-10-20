New tropical storm to drench Mexico’s Pacific coast

A new tropical storm is projected to dump heavy rains across parts of southwestern Mexico before soon dissipating.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Priscilla had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Sunday morning and it was located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south-southeast of the Pacific coast city of Manzanillo.

It was heading north at 7 mph (11 kph), which would bring its center inland by tonight.

The Hurricane Center says Priscilla is expected to bring 5 to 10 inches (12.5 to 25 centimeters) of rain to parts of Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacan states through Tuesday night, threatening flash flooding and mudslides.